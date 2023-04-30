trending:

Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of night’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/30/23 11:20 AM ET
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) speaks to reporters as she heads to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) criticized Florida’s six-week abortion ban on Sunday, dinging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for signing it in “the dead of night.”

“Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest in a hard spot isn’t the way to change hearts and minds,” Mace said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support. It’s a non-starter.”

Mace, a victim of rape as a teenager, has been a moderate voice in the Republican Party on the issue of abortion, urging her colleagues in the GOP to come to a consensus on a middleground on abortion policies.

The six-week abortion ban in Florida, signed overnight by DeSantis, a possible Republican White House candidate, earlier this month, is one of the most strict policies in the U.S., and implements a near blanket ban on abortion across the state. Under the law, rape victims must show proof of the crime, like a police report, restraining order, medical record or court document to obtain an exception.

“We’ve got to show more care and concern and compassion for women who have been raped,” Mace said Sunday. “I don’t like that this bill was signed in the dead of night, and it puts him in a very difficult position for a general election, in my opinion.”

Mace said instead of focusing on Florida-like bans, the GOP should try to find more moderate solutions as a counter to Democratic proposals.

“I think 15 to 20 weeks is the sweet spot,” Mace said. “Democrats often are at 24 weeks, and that’s too far for a lot of people. No one wants zero.”

The Hill has requested comment on Mace’s remarks from DeSantis’s office.

–Updated at 11:36 a.m.

