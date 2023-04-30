trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Coons: Harris has struggled to get positive press coverage, credit for work

by Stephen Neukam - 04/30/23 11:54 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/30/23 11:54 AM ET
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to introduce the Charitable Act on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) defended Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as she faces questions amid President Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, arguing she has not received the credit she deserves for her accomplishments in the administration.

“The vice president, like many vice presidents, has struggled to get positive press coverage and to get the credit she deserves for the hard work that she’s been doing,” Coons said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Harris has faced criticism from the beginning of the Biden administration, with her approval rating usually lagging below the president’s. Her current average approval rating is 42.1 percent, according to an aggregation by FiveThirtyEight, and it has dipped as low as 29 percent over the last two years. And with a chief executive who is in his 80s, the quality of the vice president is under an unusually strong microscope.

But despite the lagging poll numbers, Coons on Sunday praised Harris’s performance in the office.

“The vice president’s ready to run and ready to be president, should that ever happen,” Coons said. “I know our president has great confidence in her and so do I.”

The praise for Harris comes after former Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain also went to bat for Harris, saying on a podcast last week that Biden is Harris’s biggest supporter in the administration.

“I think she was not as well known in national politics before she became vice president,” Klain said in an interview on the podcast “On with Kara Swisher” released last Thursday. “She hasn’t gotten the credit for all that she’s done; she’s done a lot of very hard work.”

Tags Chris Coons Chris Coons Joe Biden Kamala Harris President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  5. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  6. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  7. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  8. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  9. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  10. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  11. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  14. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  15. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  16. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
  17. Democrats reconstruct blue wall in lead-up to 2024
  18. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
Load more

Video

See all Video