trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics questions

by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 5:46 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 5:46 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) leaves an all-Senators briefing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss the leaked documents on a Discord chatroom by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeria. (The Hill)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Sunday argued that the scrutiny on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over his financial disclosures is a “political smear job” as lawmakers push to shore up the court’s ethics standards.

“They’re not looking at any other judges. This is a political smear job directed at Clarence Thomas, because he is an extraordinary constitutionalist,” Cruz said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” The senator said he thinks Democrats are scrutinizing Thomas because an “African-American is not allowed to be a conservative.”

Recent reporting from ProPublica found that Thomas didn’t disclose several luxury trips paid for by Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, and that the justice also didn’t report a 2014 real estate deal he’d made with the same Republican megadonor. Thomas said later that he was “advised” that he did not need to disclose the trips. 

Crow has also said he thinks the attacks on Thomas are politically motivated.

The ProPublica reports stoked renewed debate over ethics standards for the justices, who serve life terms, and potential reforms for the nation’s highest court.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) summoned Chief Justice John Roberts to Congress over the matter, an invite Roberts declined. Several Democratic lawmakers have called for Thomas to resign.

Polling earlier this year indicated less than half of Americans approve of the way the court is handling its job — and results earlier this month found majorities support gift disclosure requirements and a code of ethics for Supreme Court Justices.

Tags Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Dick Durbin harlan crow Supreme Court Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  5. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  6. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  7. The Memo: Culture war’s frontlines are drawn in the states
  8. Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics ...
  9. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  10. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  11. Why did First Republic collapse? A guide to the latest banking crisis
  12. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  13. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  14. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  15. GOP presidential contenders knock DeSantis over Disney
  16. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  17. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  18. Florida bill allowing DeSantis to stay governor and run for president heads to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video