Jill Biden, Sonia Sotomayor to make appearance at New York museum together

by Lauren Sforza - 05/01/23 6:43 PM ET
In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2013 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan arrive for President Barack Obama’s ceremonial swearing-in ceremony during the 57th presidential inauguration at the Capitol in Washington. Obama nominated Kagan and Sotomayor, the first Latina on the U.S. Supreme Court. And more than 100 minority judges were added to the federal bench, according to the Pew Research Center. (AP Photo/Win McNamee, Pool)

First lady Jill Biden and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will travel to New York together to make an appearance at the Bronx Children’s Museum, which opened its permanent location in the city late last year.

The first lady and Sotomayor, who was born in the Bronx, will head to the museum at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its permanent home and its new multicultural education programming, the White House announced Monday.

The Bronx Children’s Museum was founded in 2005 and has hosted programming for children through the fourth grade since 2010. According to the museum’s website, it opened a new 13,650-square-foot space in a city-owned building last December, where it will provide children in the area with an “interactive place to learn and play.”

The museum is near Yankee Stadium and the Bronx Terminal Market. The website said the museum plans to serve 36,000 children and families in 2023, including 23,750 in the building alone. The museum is regularly open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with advanced registration for attendees.

“Most Bronx children lack access to affordable, modern arts and cultural museum programming and experiences geared specifically to them,” the museum’s website says. “Museum educators have seen time and again what research shows: access to arts and STEAM give children a freedom to express themselves, become better communicators, learn to problem solve, build confidence, and think creatively.”

