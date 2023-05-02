trending:

Trump opens new golf course in Scotland amid trial over rape accusations

by Julia Shapero - 05/02/23 10:42 AM ET
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Former President Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to break ground on a new golf course, as a trial continues in New York over author E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against the former president.

Trump International Scotland said on Twitter that the former president is constructing a new golf course in Aberdeenshire in honor of his mother Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born in the Isle of Lewis. 

“It’s great to be home — this was the home of my mother,” Trump said after landing in Scotland, according to The Associated Press.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen,” Trump said on Truth Social ahead of the visit. “Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

The former president’s visit came as Carroll appeared for her third and final day on the stand at a Manhattan courthouse. Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and is suing the former president for battery and defamation.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the trial, rejected a request by Trump’s attorneys to declare a mistrial on Monday over what they claimed were “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings by the Court.”

