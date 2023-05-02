trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Almost half of midterm voters cast ballots before Election Day: Census Bureau

by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 3:55 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 3:55 PM ET
Ballot drop box outside of the Mason County auditors office is seen behind a voter registration banner, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Shelton, Wash. Washington is an all-mail voting state. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Almost half of voters in last year’s midterms cast their ballots in advance of Election Day, according to new data from the U.S Census Bureau.

New Current Population Survey (CPS) data reveal that 47.1 percent of midterm voters did so before Election Day, up nearly 10 percentage points from the 37.8 percent observed during the 2018 midterms. 

Roughly one-third of voters, or 31.8 percent, cast their vote by mail, a jump from 23.1 percent in 2018.

Just over half of the citizen voting-age population, or 52.2 percent, participated in the election, accounting for the second-highest voter turnout in a non-presidential congressional election year since 2000. 

Up from 66.9 percent in 2018, 69.1 percent of voting-age citizens were registered to vote in the 2022 midterms, the highest rate for a midterm since 2000.

For registered voters who didn’t cast ballots in 2022, the most common reason cited was “too busy, conflicting work or school schedule.” 

Mail-in voting reached record highs in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns about mail-in voting surged during the 2020 presidential election as former President Trump and his allies raised refuted allegations of widespread voter fraud, which prompted some states to tighten mail-in ballot and early voting rules.

But the new data show “the share of voters who voted early, by mail or a combination of both in 2022 remained high for a midterm election following record high rates” in 2020.

Tags election day Mail-in ballots midterms Voting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  2. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  3. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  4. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  5. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  10. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  11. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  12. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  13. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  14. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  15. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
  16. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  17. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video