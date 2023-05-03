trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report

by Lauren Sforza - 05/03/23 9:27 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/03/23 9:27 AM ET

CORRECTION: Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges.

Former President Trump reportedly grabbed a reporter’s phone and tried to have him removed from a plane earlier this year after being asked questions about the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the former president.

According to a recording first obtained by Vanity Fair, NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard asked Trump a series of questions following his campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25. The questions about the Manhattan investigation appeared to irritate the former president, who later said, “Don’t ask me any more questions,” on the recording.

Ahead of his Waco rally, Trump had posted that he expected to be arrested in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair between her and the former president. He urged his supporters on social media to protest his potential arrest, prompting concerns among lawmakers that protests could turn violent.

Trump was indicted April 4 and pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records, becoming the first president to be indicted on criminal charges.

The Washington Post, which also obtained the recording, reported that when Hillyard noted that the former president seemed “frustrated,” Trump lashed out at him.

“I’m not frustrated by anything. What am I, frustrated? — I just did a speech for two hours,” Trump said. “I’m not frustrated by it. It’s a fake investigation. We did nothing wrong — I told you that. … It’s the exact opposite. This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst at it. Don’t ask me any more questions.”

The Post also reported that at one point, Trump told Hillyard, “I heard you’re a nice guy from NBC, but you’re not.”

About 20 minutes into the gaggle with reporters, the Post reported that Hillyard pressed Trump again on another question regarding the investigation, to which Trump could be heard saying, “Let’s go, get him out of here. Outta here! Outta here!”

Trump then reportedly asked if the phones on a table were Hillyard’s, and the Post reported that a “thud” could be heard on the recording as Trump tossed the phones away.

The Hill reached out to Trump’s campaign and NBC for comment.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump NBC Stormy Daniels Trump rally

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  2. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  3. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  4. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  5. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  6. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  7. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  8. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  9. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  10. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  11. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  14. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  15. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  16. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  17. Surgeon general declares loneliness an epidemic
  18. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
Load more

Video

See all Video