AGs open investigation into NFL treatment of female employees

by Julia Shapero - 05/04/23 12:53 PM ET
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meets with fans during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The attorneys general of California and New York have opened an investigation into the National Football League (NFL) over allegations of employment discrimination and a hostile work environment by former female employees.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said Thursday that they had issued subpoenas to the NFL and are seeking information about alleged gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and race discrimination.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace,” James said in a statement. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

More than 30 current and former female employees detailed their experiences working at the NFL in a report from The New York Times last year, alleging that the company’s culture demoralized female employees and drove some to quit.

Several former female employees have also filed lawsuits against the league over a range of accusations, including age, sex, gender and race discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Bonta said in a statement. “No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

