Blog Briefing Room

CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip

by Julia Mueller - 05/04/23 3:10 PM ET
CNN’s John King on Thursday knocked Republicans over a “stunning” new claim about an alleged bribery scheme involving President Biden. 

“A stunning allegation: Joe Biden taking foreign money to shape U.S. policy,” King said on CNN’s “Inside Politics.” “Also stunning, I would argue more stunning: The Republicans making this claim admit they have no evidence, just an unverified tip.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) this week are asking the FBI for a document they claim outlines an unverified, unspecified “alleged criminal scheme” involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

“What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further,” Grassley said in a release. 

The White House has dismissed the claims. 

More from The Hill: Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal scheme’ involving Biden 

“For going on five years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks against the President and his family without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests,” Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a statement.

CNN’s Sara Murray appeared later on the program and highlighted that Comer “has done plenty of subpoenas quietly,” indicating it was “a clear, deliberate political move” for him and Grassley to publicly announce the latest request. 

“A very — you’re right — calculated decision,” King responded.

