trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

NBA star will pay for funerals, grief counseling in Belgrade mass shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 05/04/23 5:43 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/04/23 5:43 PM ET
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic plays during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic said he will pay for the funerals and grief counseling services of the classmates, families and school staff after a mass shooting in a Serbia school left eight children and a school guard dead.

A spokesperson for the Luka Doncic Foundation told ESPN that Doncic reached out to make a commitment to offer short-term aid for the victims of the shooting and plans to make a longer-term commitment. ESPN noted the NBA guard, whose father was born in Serbia, has family living near Belgrade, including his grandmother, aunt, uncle, and a cousin.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children,” Doncic said in a statement on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.”

“Belgrade, I support and stand with you all during this difficult time,” he added. “Through @LD77Foundation I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.”

More from The Hill: Teen kills 8 children and school guard, police in Serbia say

A teenager who attended the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, used his father’s gun to carry out the mass shooting in a classroom Wednesday morning. Nine people, including 8 children, were killed, while another seven people were hospitalized as a result.

Serbian students mourned the victims of the shooting on Thursday, and mass shootings in the region have been rare despite a high percentage of gun ownership in the area.

The shooting has also prompted calls for stricter gun control policies in the region. Police have also been asking parents to lock up their guns away from their children, as the Associated Press reported.

Tags belgrade mass shooting gun reform gun violence luka doncic Luka Doncic mass shooting Serbia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  6. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  7. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  8. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  9. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  10. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  13. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  14. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  15. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  16. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  17. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  18. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
Load more

Video

See all Video