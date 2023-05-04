Pence blasts Biden on border policy ahead of Title 42 expiration: ‘A storm is coming’

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted the Biden administration over the situation at the southern border on Thursday, warning that the pending expiration of Title 42 means that “a storm is coming.”

Pence said in an interview on Fox News that a “stampede” has come from Central and South America during Joe Biden’s presidency as a “direct result” of his immigration policies.

He said the administration is to blame for ending construction of the southern border wall that began during the Trump administration, ending Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that required those seeking asylum to stay south of the border while awaiting a court appearance and for allowing Title 42 to end next week.

Title 42 is a pandemic-era policy that allows the U.S. to more easily and rapidly expel migrants at the border and block them from seeking asylum. The policy, as well as the declaration of a public health emergency for COVID-19, is set to expire May 11.

The Biden administration announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border for the next 90 days to help with tasks such as detection and monitoring and warehouse support — but not for law enforcement responsibilities — ahead of the anticipated end of the policy.

More Title 42 coverage from The Hill:

Undocumented immigration across the southern border has hit record highs in recent months, with U.S. officials recording almost 200,000 migrants at the border in March. They expect the number to significantly rise after Title 42 ends.

Pence said the Biden administration should not be allowing Title 42 to end and the troops Biden is sending will not be enough.

“A storm is coming, and 1,500 troops going to the southern border to do paperwork isn’t going to make a difference,” he said.

He called for the administration to reverse its steps and reimplement Trump-administration policies on undocumented immigration and asylum-seekers.

“We’re about to go from bad to worse, but it doesn’t have to happen,” Pence said.