trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Oakland A’s announcer apologizes after using racial slur on air

by Jared Gans - 05/06/23 12:26 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/06/23 12:26 PM ET
Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper apologized on Friday after he used a racial slur during a broadcast of the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals. 

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something [that] didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to, and I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just want to apologize for that,” Kuiper said at the start of the sixth inning. 

Kuiper’s earlier comment came during a pregame segment as he mentioned he had gone to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which was created to honor the Negro leagues of baseball that were active largely before the integration of Major League Baseball in the late 1940s. 

The Athletics later tweeted that the team does not condone what Kuiper said and is working to address what happened. 

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation,” the tweet said. 

CNN reported that Kuiper is in his 20th season as the announcer for the Athletics and has covered baseball for the San Francisco Bay Area since 1992.

Tags Glen Kuiper Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Oakland Athletics Racial slur

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  2. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  3. 1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant
  4. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  5. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  8. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  9. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  10. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  11. Ukraine uses US-made air-defense system to intercept Russian ballistic missile
  12. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
  13. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  14. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  15. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  16. Distributor limiting allocation of low dose Wegovy
  17. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  18. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
Load more

Video

See all Video