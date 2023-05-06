Oakland A’s announcer apologizes after using racial slur on air

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper apologized on Friday after he used a racial slur during a broadcast of the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something [that] didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to, and I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just want to apologize for that,” Kuiper said at the start of the sixth inning.

Kuiper’s earlier comment came during a pregame segment as he mentioned he had gone to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which was created to honor the Negro leagues of baseball that were active largely before the integration of Major League Baseball in the late 1940s.

The Athletics later tweeted that the team does not condone what Kuiper said and is working to address what happened.

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation,” the tweet said.

CNN reported that Kuiper is in his 20th season as the announcer for the Athletics and has covered baseball for the San Francisco Bay Area since 1992.