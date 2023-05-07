Comer calls Hunter Biden DOJ investigation a ‘slap on the wrist’

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said any indictment of Hunter Biden stemming from the federal investigation into him would be a “slap on the wrist,” as reports suggest investigators are nearing a decision on whether to charge the president’s son.

Hunter Biden could be facing tax and gun-related charges from a multi-year investigation by federal prosecutors, according to a number of reports, including the Washington Post. But Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said such an indictment of Hunter Biden would be insufficient.

“What they’re looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist,” Comer said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “It’s a drop in the bucket.”

Instead, Comer said the DOJ should wait for a Wednesday press conference by Republicans, when Comer said GOP lawmakers will present “all the information” they have received about bank records of the Biden family, before announcing any charges of Hunter Biden.

The suggestion from Comer comes after congressional investigators met with an alleged whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service who claims to have information on how the DOJ has improperly handled the investigation into Hunter Biden, according to CNN.

“We reviewed documents from the legally protected whistle-blower, highly credible whistle-blower, that would implicate Joe Biden in a pay-for-play scheme, in trying to set up a deal to receive funds to he and his family, in exchange for foreign policy decisions,” Comer claimed.

Comer said Republicans have given the FBI until Wednesday to produce what he says is a document that proves the alleged scheme that he alluded to.

“My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear,” Comer said. “Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday, when you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence-peddled in.”

President Biden and his family have repeatedly claimed no wrongdoing amid the allegations.