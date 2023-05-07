Trump weighs in on Bud Light controversy: ‘time to beat the Radical Left at their own game’

Former President Trump weighed in on the Bud Light controversy on Sunday in a Truth Social post he wrote promoting a book that calls to “defund leftist woke companies.”

Trump called out Anheuser-Busch – the parent company of Bud Light – in his social media post on Sunday while promoting the “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott” book. Conservative critics in recent months have called to boycott and protest Bud Light after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney partnered with the company in a sponsored post.

“It’s time to beat the Radical Left at their own game. Money does talk—Anheuser-Busch now understands that. Great new Book by Wayne Allyn Root. Buy your copy today!” Trump wrote in his post.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris told investors in an earnings call last week that the partnership with Mulvaney was “not a formal campaign,” and reiterated the company’s support behind its Bud Light brand.

This comes as the push to boycott Bud Light has been a dividing issue among the GOP, with Donald Trump Jr. saying on his podcast last month that conservatives should back off of Anheuser-Busch over the controversy, saying that the company donates to Republican candidates.

“That’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence to actually being a conservative,” Trump Jr. said on his podcast.