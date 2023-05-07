trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Newly obtained videos show DeSantis in 2018 workshopping how to deal with Trump and not ‘piss off all his voters’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/07/23 5:38 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/07/23 5:38 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) greets guests after speaking at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Newly obtained video from 2018 shows then-candidate Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) grappling with how to deal with questions about disagreements with then-President Trump, saying he needs to “frame it in a way that’s not going to piss off all his voters.”

In the videos, reportedly showing debate prep for his first campaign for governor in 2018, first obtained by ABC News, DeSantis is asked whether he disagrees with Trump on any issues.

“Obviously there is because, I mean, I voted contrary to him in the Congress,” DeSantis answered. He then mulled over the task of appealing to Trump’s base, saying “I have to frame it in a way that’s not going to piss off all his voters.”

DeSantis said in the video that if asked the question, he would respond by saying “I do what I think is right — I support his agenda in terms of what he’s been able to do.”

“If I have a disagreement, I talk to him in private,” DeSantis said. 

The videos offer a rare look into DeSantis’s previous thinking on how to handle questions about the former president. It is a challenge that DeSantis, who garnered the support of Trump in the 2018 Florida Republican primary, will face if he jumps into the 2024 Republican race for the White House, which he is expected to do.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, has already clashed with DeSantis, who is seen as his main 2024 Republican rival, before the Florida governor even announced a campaign.

Trump has slammed DeSantis’s tenure as governor of Florida, the state where the former president lives. DeSantis has criticized Trump’s leadership style, but has largely steered clear of confronting Trump head on so far, as many other Republicans have.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  2. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  6. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  7. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  8. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  9. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  10. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  11. Uvalde lawmaker on latest Texas mass shooting: ‘People need to really wake ...
  12. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  13. ‘History’ will judge Chief Justice John Roberts, Durbin says
  14. Comer calls Hunter Biden DOJ investigation a ‘slap on the wrist’
  15. Christie says the only way to defeat Trump is head on: ‘There’s only one ...
  16. Trump ad paints former president as political outsider amid legal ...
  17. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  18. What to know about mass shooting at Texas mall
Load more

Video

See all Video