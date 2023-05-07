trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Oprah hails Tennessee lawmakers’ protest, blasts ‘leaders behaving like children’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/07/23 9:55 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/07/23 9:55 PM ET
Oprah Winfrey delivers the commencement address during the Tennessee State University graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Oprah Winfrey delivers the commencement address during the Tennessee State University graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Oprah Winfrey lauded the two Tennessee state lawmakers who were briefly expelled from the state’s legislature earlier this year for their protests over gun violence, saying the pair of men are “using their lives to prove the cynics wrong.”

Winfrey, delivering the commencement address at Tennessee State University on Saturday, her alma mater, reflected on the wave of mass shootings in the U.S., an issue fresh on minds in Tennessee after a shooting at a private school in Nashville left three kids and three adults dead.

“The leaders are behaving like children,” Winfrey said. “The children are being gunned down by military-grade assault rifles.”

It was the shooting in Nashville, which included the use of an assault weapon, that state Reps. Justin Jones (D) and Justin Pearson (D) were protesting when they drew the ire of their Republican colleagues. GOP lawmakers voted to expel both of the representatives, both Black men, from the House. A third white lawmaker who was being targeted by Republicans was spared the same fate.

The Democratic lawmakers’s expulsion over their gun violence protests drew national attention, with national Democrats rallying around the Tennessee lawmakers. Local leaders eventually voted to send both of the men back to the statehouse.

Winfrey heaped praise on the two lawmakers during the speech at the university that she received her degree from in 1987, saying they were leading young people by example.

“Representatives like Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson are using their lives to prove the cynics wrong,” Winfrey said. “And they’re building on the legacy of giants, mentors of mine like John Lewis, whose fight for justice started right here in Nashville.”

Winfrey’s comments on gun violence came on the same weekend that a man opened fire at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, and killed at least eight people and injured at least seven others. It was the 203rd mass shooting in the U.S. in 2023, according to gunviolencearchive.org.

Tags John Lewis Justin Jones Justin Pearson Oprah Winfrey Tennessee school shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz ramps up as Democrats seek to take him down
  2. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  5. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  6. Officials identify suspect in Texas mall mass shooting
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  9. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  10. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  11. Uvalde lawmaker on latest Texas mass shooting: ‘People need to really wake ...
  12. Trump weighs in on Bud Light controversy: ‘time to beat the Radical Left at ...
  13. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  14. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  15. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  16. Comer calls Hunter Biden DOJ investigation a ‘slap on the wrist’
  17. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  18. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin named honorary brigadier general, member of Space Force
Load more

Video

See all Video