U.S. passes 200 mass shootings this year: nonprofit

Seven shootings over the weekend, including a massacre at a Dallas-area outlet mall over the weekend, brought the total number of mass shootings in the U.S. this year over 200, according to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

According to its tracker, there have been 202 incidents in which four or more people, other than the attacker, were shot this year alone.

The U.S. crossed the 200-mass shooting threshold mid-May last year and the year prior, and didn’t get there until mid-to-late June in 2020 and 2019. Between 2016 and 2018, the country passed 200 mass shootings in late July.

The GVA tracker logged three shooting incidents on Saturday, including the incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, where a gunman killed eight people and injured seven others before being fatally shot by police. One person was killed in California and another in Ohio, and several others injured in both states that same day.

Another four mass shooting incidents were recorded on Sunday, killing five people total and injuring a dozen others in California, Missouri, New Jersey and Maryland.

The Texas shooting on Saturday was the second-deadliest shooting this year, after the shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., earlier this year where 11 people were killed. President Biden has decried the spate of recent shootings and urged Congress to act on gun control.

Last year, the GVA tracker recorded 647 total mass shootings in the U.S., for a total of 20,200 “willful, malicious or accidental” gun-related deaths and nearly 40,000 injuries.