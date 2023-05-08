trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach apologizes for using anti-gay slur on radio show

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/08/23 9:03 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/08/23 9:03 PM ET
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins calls to his players in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., March 16, 2023. Huggins apologized Monday, May 8, 2023, after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
FILE – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins calls to his players in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., March 16, 2023. Huggins apologized Monday, May 8, 2023, after using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

West Virginia University (WVU) men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins issued an apology Monday, hours after using an anti-gay slur during a radio program appearance. 

During a guest appearance on the “Bill Cunningham Show” on Cincinnati radio station Newsradio 700 WLW, one of the hosts asked Huggins, who was previously the coach at the University of Cincinnati, about his thoughts on former in-city rival Xavier University.  

In response, Huggins made several anti-gay remarks and slurs directed toward Xavier’s fanbase, which he alleged was hostile toward him and his team during games between the rival schools.

Huggins, 69, led the Cincinnati Bearcats to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure from 1989-2005.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for —and I won’t try to make one here,” Huggins said in a statement Monday, adding he “deeply apologize[s] to the individuals” he has offended with his remarks. 

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

In a separate statement, the WVU athletic department referred to Huggins’s remarks as “insensitive, offensive,” and not representative of the university’s values.

“Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously,” the university added. “The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

A WVU alumnus, Huggins has spent the last 16 seasons leading his alma mater, compiling a 345-203 record, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and one Final Four appearance.

Tags anti-gay slurs anti-LGBTQ Bob Huggins University of Cincinnati Xavier University

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  3. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  4. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  5. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes
  9. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  10. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  11. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  12. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  13. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  14. West Virginia University men’s basketball coach apologizes for using anti-gay ...
  15. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  16. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  17. Abbott deploying ‘tactical border force’ as Title 42 nears end
  18. US passes 200 mass shootings this year: nonprofit
Load more

Video

See all Video