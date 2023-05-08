West Virginia University men’s basketball coach apologizes for using anti-gay slur on radio show

West Virginia University (WVU) men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins issued an apology Monday, hours after using an anti-gay slur during a radio program appearance.

During a guest appearance on the “Bill Cunningham Show” on Cincinnati radio station Newsradio 700 WLW, one of the hosts asked Huggins, who was previously the coach at the University of Cincinnati, about his thoughts on former in-city rival Xavier University.

In response, Huggins made several anti-gay remarks and slurs directed toward Xavier’s fanbase, which he alleged was hostile toward him and his team during games between the rival schools.

Huggins, 69, led the Cincinnati Bearcats to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure from 1989-2005.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for —and I won’t try to make one here,” Huggins said in a statement Monday, adding he “deeply apologize[s] to the individuals” he has offended with his remarks.

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

In a separate statement, the WVU athletic department referred to Huggins’s remarks as “insensitive, offensive,” and not representative of the university’s values.

“Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously,” the university added. “The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”

A WVU alumnus, Huggins has spent the last 16 seasons leading his alma mater, compiling a 345-203 record, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and one Final Four appearance.