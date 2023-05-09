trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Robert Kennedy Jr. says father’s ‘first instinct’ was CIA killed JFK

by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 12:43 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 12:43 PM ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departs after speaking at an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Kennedy Jr., who recently launched a long shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, said his father’s “first instinct” was that the CIA killed former President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy Jr. said the first call his father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, made after learning his uncle had been shot was to a CIA desk officer.

“My father said to him, ‘Did your people do this?’” Kennedy Jr. told Fox News’s “Hannity” on Monday. 

“His next call was to [Enrique Ruiz-Williams], who was one of the Cuban Bay of Pigs leaders who had remained very, very close to our family and to my father,” he continued. “My father asked him the same question.”

Kennedy Jr. said his father then called John McCone, the head of the CIA, and asked him to come to the family’s house.

“When I came home [from] Sidwell Friends School, my father was walking in the yard with John McCone, and my father was posing the same question to him, ‘Was it our people who did this to my brother?’” he said. “It was my father’s first instinct that the agency had killed his brother.”

The Democratic presidential candidate recently expressed support for the conspiracy theory that the CIA killed Kennedy, an allegation that the agency has repeatedly denied.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” Kennedy said in an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on Sunday. “I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.”

Kennedy’s assassination has fueled endless conspiracy theories in the last 60 years, particularly after a 1979 House committee suggested it was probable there were at least two gunmen involved and coconspirators in the assassination plot.

Tags JFK JFK assassination John F. Kennedy Robert F. Kennedy Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  2. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  3. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  4. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  5. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  6. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  7. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  8. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  9. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
  10. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  11. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  12. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  13. Fox Corp. reports $50 million net loss following Dominion settlement
  14. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  15. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  16. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video