trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Christie slams Trump’s comments on Russian war, calls former president ‘Putin’s puppet’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/10/23 10:02 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/10/23 10:02 PM ET

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called former President Trump as “Putin’s puppet” in a series of tweets Wednesday, slamming Trump’s comments on the Russia-Ukraine war during a town hall on CNN.

Trump claimed during the town hall that he would resolve the conflict between the countries in “24 hours” but evaded answering when host Kaitlan Collins asked whether he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the war.

“I don’t think in terms of winning and losing,” Trump said. “I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people… I want everybody to stop dying… Russians and Ukrainians.”

Christie, who has turned into a frequent Trump critic, said on Twitter that the former president was the “puppet” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Donald Trump refused to say tonight that he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia,” Christie said. “More proof that he continues to be Putin’s puppet.”

The conflict in Eastern Europe has become a dividing point amongst Republicans, as some continue to push for U.S. support of Ukraine while others have taken issue with the amount of money that the federal government has spent on the conflict.

Trump was asked whether he would continue to give weapons and funding to Ukraine, a question he also refused to answer.

“If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day,” Trump said in response.

Christie jabbed at that claim in a different tweet.

“Despite how ridiculous that is to say, I suspect he would try to do it by turning Ukraine over to Putin and Russia,” Christie said.

Christie, who endorsed Trump in 2016 after briefly challenging him for the nomination, has transformed into an anti-Trump Republican. He is considering jumping into the 2024 Republican primary, a decision he said he will make in the coming weeks.

Tags Chris Christie Chris Christie CNN Donald Trump Donald Trump Trump town hall Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  2. Trump comes out swinging at contentious CNN town hall: Live updates
  3. Five notable moments from Trump’s CNN town hall
  4. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
  5. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  6. Trump returns to CNN for town hall filled with false claims
  7. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  8. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  9. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  10. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  11. Christie slams Trump’s comments on Russian war, calls former president ...
  12. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  13. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  14. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  15. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  16. Is Biden’s campaign sputtering already?
  17. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  18. Biden trolls Trump over CNN town hall
Load more

Video

See all Video