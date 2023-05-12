trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Attorney for former Marine charged with killing NYC homeless man expects autopsy ‘will be revealing’

by Jared Gans - 05/12/23 10:10 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/12/23 10:10 PM ET
Daniel Penny leaves Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May. 12, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in connection with the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

The attorney for the former Marine who has been charged in the killing of a homeless man on a New York City subway said he expects that the man’s autopsy “will be revealing” for the situation. 

Thomas Kenniff, who is representing 24-year-old Daniel Penny, told radio talk show hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby on WABC’s “Cats & Cosby” on Friday that he has not yet obtained a copy of the autopsy performed on Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old subway performer who died after Penny placed him in a chokehold. 

Neely lost consciousness while in the chokehold and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.  

Almost two weeks after the incident, Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter in relation to Neely’s death. An autopsy from a medical examiner’s office found that Neely died by homicide from compression of the neck. 

“Our understanding is that there is an autopsy out there. We obviously need to get our hands on it,” Kenniff said. “But I expect that it will be revealing.” 

He added that what happened is a “tragic situation,” but he believes Penny will be absolved of any guilt once the investigative process plays out. 

“Any time there is a loss of human life, we all feel that pain,” Kenniff said. “And there’s going to be passions on both sides, but we’re going to follow the evidence and follow the facts, and there is very little doubt in my mind that when everything is fleshed out, comes to light, that my client Daniel Penny will be absolved of any wrongdoing here.”

Penny was released on $100,000 bond and ordered to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on July 17. 

Penny and his attorneys have argued that the former Marine was acting in his own self-defense and that of the other travelers, while attorneys for Neely’s family have said the victim was not harming anyone when he was pinned.

A freelance journalist who recorded the incident has said Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money but was not physically attacking anyone. 

Neely had a history of mental illness. His killing has spurred protests on how mental illness is treated and race relations as Neely was Black and Penny is white. 

Tags Daniel Penny homicide John Catsimatidis Jordan Neely second-degree manslaughter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  3. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  4. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  5. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  6. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  7. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  8. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  9. GOP lawmaker explains vote against Republican border bill
  10. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  11. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  12. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  13. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  14. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  15. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  16. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  17. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  18. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
Load more

Video

See all Video