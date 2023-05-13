GM recalls nearly 1 million vehicles due to risk of air bag inflators exploding

General Motors (GM) has recalled almost 1 million of its vehicles due to a risk of the driver’s-side air bag inflators exploding during use.

Alex Ansley, the chief of the Recall Management Division in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in a letter to GM on Friday that it is acknowledging GM’s notification that it is issuing a recall for certain Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia models from 2014 to 2017.

The company found the air bag inflator in these vehicles might explode during deployment due to a manufacturer defect, potentially causing sharp metal fragments to strike the driver or other occupants.

Car dealers are being directed to replace the vehicles’ air bag module free of charge, and letters will be sent to notify owners by June 26.

GM said in a post on its website that Takata, the manufacturer of the airbag, determined that the propellant in the inflators might degrade after long-term exposure to high humidity levels and temperature cycling.

The Hill has reached out to GM for comment.