trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Andrew Cuomo on border post-Title 42: ‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better’

by Julia Shapero - 05/14/23 7:00 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/14/23 7:00 AM ET
(Seth Wenig/AP)

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that the situation on the southern border will likely “get worse before it gets better,” following the end of Title 42.

“What’s happening on the southern border, that is a real debacle,” Cuomo told radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats Roundtable.” “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

“To me, it is an aspirational principle meets a practical reality, right,” he added. “In theory, everybody wants to believe this is America — Statue of Liberty, we open our arms, we invite everyone in. In practicality, that is impossible.”

Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed authorities to quickly expel asylum seekers, ended on Thursday after more than three years, leading to concerns about a surge of migrants at the southern border.

New York City is expecting its own influx of migrants, as Republican governors in border states continue to bus migrants to Democrat-led cities in the north. 

Mayor Eric Adams (D) warned earlier this week that the city cannot accommodate the expected surge and began busing migrants to counties in northern New York. He also temporarily eased the city’s guarantee to shelter all residents.

“It’s gotten to a point where it overwhelms cities all across the country,” Cuomo said. “You look at New York City now … It’s one of the major problems that the mayor has, which is really bizarre since immigration is not his problem.”

“It’s President Biden’s problem. It’s Governor Hochul’s problem. But it’s not his problem,” he added. 

Cuomo urged the mayor to make the state of New York take responsibility for the expected influx of migrants.

“Mayor Adams, call up Governor Hochul and the Legislature, and say, ‘This is not a city problem. It’s a state problem Come down here and pick up these people and disperse them across the state,’” he said.

Tags Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo Eric Adams Eric Adams Joe Biden John Catsimatidis Migrant busing migrants New York Title 42 Title 42 expiration

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  4. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  5. The Memo: How CNN gave Trump his best campaign moment so far
  6. Democrats signal growing frustration with globalization
  7. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  8. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  9. Kentucky’s bitter GOP governor primary comes to a head
  10. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  11. Debt ceiling fight holds reminders of 2011 — except maybe worse
  12. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  13. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  14. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  15. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  16. Trump seeks to extinguish DeSantis hopes
  17. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  18. Biden counting on two little-used technologies to fight climate change
Load more

Video

See all Video