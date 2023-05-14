trending:

Trump says he’ll bring back Michael Flynn if he wins in 2024: ‘He’s some man’

by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 8:47 PM ET
Michael Flynn
Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, Michael Flynn, appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla., to try to quash an order to appear before a Georgia special purpose grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. Judge Charles Roberts, of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota, Fla., denied Flynn’s request, ruling that he is a material witness and necessary to the grand jury proceedings. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, Pool)

Former President Trump has said he’ll bring back his former national security adviser Michael Flynn if he wins another four years in the White House in 2024.

“I will say, General Flynn, he’s some general. He’s some man. He took abuse like nobody could have handled, and he came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before,” Trump said via phone to the “ReAwaken America” rally at Trump National Doral Miami, according to a Rolling Stone report.

“He’s a leader, and you just stay wealthy and healthy and well, and everything. I want you to have great lives and, General, you just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back. We’re gonna bring you back,” the former president said. 

Flynn, whom Trump fired early in his administration, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about speaking with the Russian ambassador, though he later withdrew the plea.

He’s been surrounded by other controversies related to the 2020 transfer of power and prior dealings with foreign entities, and has been tied to QAnon and backed Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud. He was pardoned by Trump as the former president left office. 

Trump, who lost his 2020 reelection bid, is running to reclaim the White House in 2024.

