trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Online fund raises nearly $2 million for Daniel Penny’s legal defense in subway case

by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 10:28 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/14/23 10:28 PM ET
Daniel Penny leaves Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May. 12, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in connection with the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

An online crowdfunding page has raised nearly $2 million for the legal defense of Daniel Penny, the former Marine charged last week with second-degree manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway earlier this month.

A “GiveSendGo” page titled “Daniel Penny’s Legal Defense Fund” listed that $1,883,357 had been raised as of late Sunday night. According to the page, it was created by the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., and the funds are to cover legal fees “from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office arraigned and charged Penny with second-degree manslaughter last week over the death of 30-year-old Neely, who died after Penny put him in a chokehold during an incident on the subway.

Neely lost consciousness while in the chokehold and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Neely, who was Black, had reportedly struggled with homelessness and mental illness and had been shouting at passengers on the subway and was tackled by some. Attorneys for Penny, who is white, have claimed the former Marine never intended to harm Neely and was acting to protect himself and other subway passengers.  

The city chief medical examiner’s office ruled Neely’s death was caused by compression of the neck, but noted that the legal system would determine any criminal culpability.

Neely’s family has said Penny “needs to be in prison.”

Penny voluntarily turned himself in to authorities on Friday to face his second-degree manslaughter charge. He did not enter a plea to the charge. Penny could face up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the charge. 

Tags Daniel Penny Jordan Neely New York

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  3. Manchin ratchets up battle with Biden
  4. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  5. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  6. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  7. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
  8. ‘CNN went in the tank’ to get Trump to agree on town hall, Christie says
  9. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  10. Social Security COLA to drop significantly in 2024, senior group predicts
  11. Reality finally comes for California’s reparations plan
  12. Trump says he’ll bring back Michael Flynn if he wins in 2024: ‘He’s some ...
  13. Here’s what could happen to the military if the US defaults on its debt
  14. Online fund raises nearly $2 million for Daniel Penny’s legal defense in ...
  15. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  16. GOP lawmaker dings McCarthy for ‘demonizing’ illegal immigrants
  17. Russia says two of its commanders have been killed in eastern Ukraine
  18. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
Load more

Video

See all Video