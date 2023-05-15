trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Karl Rove criticizes Trump’s ‘petty, small, and unimportant’ attacks on DeSantis

by Julia Mueller - 05/15/23 9:53 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/15/23 9:53 PM ET
Karl Rove
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Karl Rove arrives at the National Cathedral in Washington.

Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove on Monday criticized former President Trump’s attacks against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Rove on Fox News’s “The Story” called Trump’s rhetoric “petty, small, and unimportant” as the former president campaigns for the White House and said he thinks Trump is “making a mistake” with the attacks. 

“The former president is better [off] spending his time talking about what it is that he wants to do rather than trying to run down his opponents. Right now, ‘Ron DeSanctimonious,’ I mean, first of all, what does that mean?” Rove said, referring to one of Trump’s choice nicknames for the governor.

“I mean, Ron DeSantis has higher favorables than the former president. So he’s sort of punching- punching down in one way [at] somebody that not everybody knows, but also punching up because the guy’s more popular than he is,” Rove said.

DeSantis hasn’t launched an official White House bid, but is widely considered a top possible contender who could join Trump in the 2024 GOP primary ring — though Trump has polled at the top of a hypothetical Republican pack.

The former president has sought to bash DeSantis and other current or potential challengers amid speculation that the governor could get in the race.

Rove’s comments followed a recent ad in which Trump called DeSantis by the “DeSanctimonious” nickname and said the Florida governor “needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available.”

Tags Donald Trump George W. Bush Karl Rove Karl Rove Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  2. At least 4 dead in New Mexico mass shooting: police
  3. Musk subpoenaed by U.S. Virgin Islands in Jeffrey Epstein case
  4. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  5. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  6. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  7. Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million over sexual assault allegations
  8. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  9. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  10. Connolly staffers injured in baseball bat attack in district office
  11. GOP faces critical test on abortion in North Carolina
  12. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  13. Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum
  14. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  15. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  16. Texas sends more migrants to vice president’s house
  17. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  18. Democrats press Biden to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
Load more

Video

See all Video