CIA launches Telegram effort asking Russians to share information with US

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched a Telegram account to recruit Russian assets and facilitate secure contact with the U.S. agents.

“CIA’s global mission requires that individuals be able to contact us securely from anywhere in the world,” reads a notice in English on the agency’s Telegram page, titled “Securely Contacting CIA.” “That’s why, for the first time, CIA is establishing a presence on Telegram — to reach those who feel compelled to engage CIA and ensure they know how to do so as securely as possible.”

“If you’re considering reaching out to CIA, please review the materials on this channel: we value those willing to talk with us, and your safety is our priority,” the agency added.

A link to the Telegram page — which has garnered nearly 6,000 followers — now appears in the CIA’s Twitter bio.

“Are you a #military officer? Do you work in the field of #intelligence, diplomacy, science, advanced technology, or do you deal with people who do? Do you have information about the economy or the top leadership of the Russian Federation? Contact us,” the Telegram post reads, according to Google Translate.

“Perhaps the people around you don’t want to hear the truth. We want [the truth],” reads another post in Russian, according to Google Translate.

The CIA also released a video titled “Why I contacted the CIA: My decision,” according to translations. The video shows fictional Russian characters who are upset with their country and may have information to share.

The effort comes as Russia continues its war on neighboring Ukraine, now in its second year, and as Ukraine reportedly readies for a planned counteroffensive.

Ukraine says it shot down 18 missiles aimed at Kyiv on Tuesday alone, including six hypersonic missiles.