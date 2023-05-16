trending:

Secret Service investigating how intruder eluded detail to get into Biden appointee’s home: report

by Stephen Neukam - 05/16/23 4:18 PM ET
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
Greg Nash
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Monday, April 24, 2023 to discuss the situation in Sudan and the upcoming state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Secret Service is investigating a late-night home intrusion of President Biden’s national security advisor, which occurred two weeks ago, according to the Washington Post.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confronted an unknown man who entered his home around 3 a.m. in late April, according to the Post, which cited three government officials. Sullivan instructed the man to leave, and there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

The Secret Service agents stationed with Sullivan, who has a 24/7 detail, were unaware that the man had entered the home located in the West End neighborhood of D.C. After the man left, Sullivan came outside the house to let the agents know what had happened.

The officials told the Post that the man appeared to be intoxicated and confused about his whereabouts, saying there was no evidence that the man knew Sullivan or wanted to harm him.

The Secret Service said in a statement to the Post that it had opened an investigation into the incident.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the statement, in response to an inquiry from The Washington Post. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”

The Hill has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

The intrusion at Sullivan’s house follows the high-profile attack of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) last year, with a man attacking her husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home. Pelosi is protected by Capitol Police, not the Secret Service.

