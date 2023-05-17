Al Sharpton to deliver Jordan Neely eulogy amid partisan battle over Marine charged in his slaying

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for 30-year-old Jordan Neely, a Black man who was choked to death by a white Marine veteran on a New York subway earlier this month.

Neely will be laid to rest Friday at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. Rev. Johnnie Melvin Green Jr., senior pastor of the church, requested Sharpton’s presence at the behest of Neely’s family.

“As we face sorrow, pain, and uncertainty in the wake of Jordan’s senseless killing, it is crucial that we come together in the spirit of healing, action, and perseverance,” Green said in a statement. “I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton.”

Neely, known in the city for his Michael Jackson impersonations, was reportedly experiencing a mental health episode on the subway when Marine veteran Daniel Penny restrained him in a chokehold for nearly 15 minutes. First responders were unable to revive Neely, and he later died at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Neely’s death was ruled a homicide by the city chief medical examiner’s office, which said he died from compression of the neck.

Penny, 24, was initially questioned and released before he was arraigned and criminally charged with second-degree manslaughter Friday.

Penny, who did not enter a plea, was released after posting his $100,000 bail. He was ordered to surrender his passport and was forbidden from leaving the state of New York. His next court date is July 17.

Neely’s death led to protests around the city, in part because many felt District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) should have charged Penny sooner.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) blasted the city’s leaders ahead of charges, tweeting that the lack of charges was “disgusting.”

“Jordan Neely was murdered,” she tweeted May 3. “But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It’s disgusting.”

Still, others have lauded Penny for his actions, labeling him a hero. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has called Penny a “good Samaritan” and the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo has raised more than $2.5 million for Penny’s legal funds as of Wednesday. The same site also fundraised on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse and Jan. 6 defendants.

Penny’s attorneys, Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff, said they believe Penny will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”

If convicted, Penny faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.