Most in new poll say companies not meeting promises to fight racism

Most Americans believe companies are not meeting the promises they have made to fight racism in their organizations and in general, according to a new poll.

A report from the global communications firm Edelman, which was first reported by Axios, found that 62 percent of respondents think companies are doing a mediocre or worse job fighting racism, up 8 points from a survey last year.

Edelman compiled the report as part of its annual Trust Barometer, which studies the levels of trust that the public has in various institutions like government, media, business and non-governmental organizations. This report focused on the intersection of business and racial justice.

Researchers found 60 percent of executives believe their organization has made a lot of meaningful progress on addressing racism and racial inequalities, but that contrasts with only 28 percent of mid-level employees and 18 percent of associated employees saying the same.

But the report did find that companies addressing racism is important to the respondents, with almost 70 percent saying they are worried about systemic racism and racial injustice, up 8 points from last year.

Employees were also much more likely to indicate that they want to stay with a company for many years if their employer is making a lot of progress on addressing racism and racial inequalities in the workplace. Likewise, 85 percent of those who said their employer is making a lot of progress want to stay, while only 46 percent of those who said their employer is making no progress said the same.

Researchers found all major institutions are not trusted to do what is right when responding to systemic racism and racial injustice in the country. Only 47 percent said they trust businesses and non-governmental organizations, 38 percent trust media and 37 percent trust government.

More than 70 percent of respondents said they trust their employer to do what is right in responding to systemic racism and racial injustice in the country, but only 25 percent said they expect their CEO to tell the truth about racism and diversity, equity and inclusion matters in their company.

The report concludes that businesses must ensure diversity across all functions and levels, enforce pay equity, hold discussions about racism and diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and review and change hiring practices that might hurt diverse candidates’ prospects to effectively address racism in their companies.

The survey was conducted from April 4-12 among 2,000 respondents. The margin of error was 2.2 points.