trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Attorneys say IRS whistleblower being removed from Hunter Biden probe

by Lauren Sforza - 05/17/23 12:59 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/17/23 12:59 PM ET
FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, on March 22, 2013.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington is shown in this March 22, 2013 file photo.

Attorneys for an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower said their client, who has claimed the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes was mishandled, has been removed from the probe.

“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” the attorneys wrote in a letter to Congress obtained by The Hill.

The attorneys said the whistleblower was notified he was being removed from the probe at the Justice Department’s request. The agent alleged earlier this year that the IRS investigation into Biden’s taxes was being mishandled and asked for whistleblower protection in exchange for his information into the investigation.

The attorneys said the move to remove the whistleblower is “clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry.” The attorneys also pointed to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel’s testimony last month, in which he said those making a whistleblower claim will face “no retaliation.”

“We respectfully request that you give this matter your prompt attention,” the attorneys wrote in their letter to the chairs and ranking members of relevant House and Senate committees.

“Removing the experienced investigators who have worked this case for years and are now the subject-matter experts is exactly the sort of issue our client intended to blow the whistle on to begin with.”

The Hill has reached out to the IRS and Justice Department for comment on the letter.

It comes as House Republicans have launched multiple investigations into Biden, including his ties with foreign entities, his taxes and other financial records. President Biden has denied he has any knowledge of his family’s financial dealings amid the ongoing probes.

Tags Hunter Biden Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  4. Trump loses key player on Mar-a-Lago legal team
  5. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  6. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  7. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  8. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  9. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  11. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  12. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  13. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  14. More than 1M tax returns flagged for potential identity fraud: IRS
  15. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  16. Manchin pulls support for Biden energy nominee over appliance efficiency rules
  17. Texas Gov. Abbott asks governors to fight Biden asylum rules
  18. Boebert offers bill to repeal bipartisan gun control measures
Load more

Video

See all Video