trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Concern over gun violence surges in new survey

by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 7:50 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/18/23 7:50 AM ET
FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A U.S. judge's ruling Wednesday, May 11, 2023, striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE – Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A U.S. judge’s ruling Wednesday, May 11, 2023, striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

More Americans say they believe that access to guns and firearms is the leading public health threat in the U.S., according to a new poll, following a string of recent mass shootings that have renewed debate over gun control in the country.

Over a quarter of respondents in the newly released Axios-Ipsos poll, 26 percent, say access to guns is the number one public health threat. It took over the top spot from opioids and fentanyl, which 25 percent of people now say is the leading threat.

The latest findings on gun violence mark a 9 percentage point surge from February, with a number of mass shootings making national headlines in recent months. Most recently, a shooter in a neighborhood in Farmington, New Mexico, left three people dead and six others injured.

The attacks also included a shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, that killed eight people; the killings of part of a family in Cleveland, Texas that left five people dead; an attack on a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, that claimed the lives of five people and a shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed three children and three adults.

Almost half of Black Americans in the new survey, 49 percent, cited access to guns as their number one public health concern. Fifty percent of Democrats also listed it as their number one concern. It was also the leading concern for people living in urban areas.

Obesity, which 20 percent of people listed as the top issue, and cancer, with 8 percent, followed gun access and opioids and fentanyl as the top public health issues. Just 3 percent of respondents said their top concern was the coronavirus pandemic. It was tied with smoking and alcohol abuse.

The poll of 1,095 adults in the U.S. was conducted between May 12 to May 15, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Tags Gun control gun violence mass shootings

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  5. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  6. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  7. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  8. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  9. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  10. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  11. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  12. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  13. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  14. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  15. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — What do Tuberville, Santos have in common?
  17. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  18. House votes to send Santos expulsion resolution to Ethics Committee
Load more

Video

See all Video