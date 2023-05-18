trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’

by Lauren Sforza - 05/18/23 10:05 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/18/23 10:05 PM ET
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a meeting of the Federalist Society on September 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday that the investigation into former President Trump’s handling of classified documents could leave him feeling “very exposed.”

Barr said in a new interview with CBS that it was “very clear” that Trump should not have had the classified documents found in his private residence in Mar-a-Lago last year. Trump’s handling of the documents is under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, who is also overseeing a second federal investigation into Trump over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“It doesn’t go a lot on intent or anything like that. It’s very clear that he had no business having those documents,” Barr told CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “He was given a long time to send them back. And they were subpoenaed.”

“And I’ve said all along that he wouldn’t get in trouble, probably, just for taking them, just as Biden I don’t think is going to get in trouble or Pence is not going to get in trouble,” he added.

Classified documents were also found at President Biden’s private residence in Delaware earlier this year as well as at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, sparking concerns over the handling of classified documents once a public official leave office.

“The problem is what did he do after the government asked for them back and subpoenaed them? And if there’s any games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed,” he added.

Barr has previously been outspoken about Trump’s handling of the classified documents, saying last month that the United States may have “very good evidence” that the former president obstructed justice in the documents probe.

After Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Barr said that Trump was “his own worst enemy,” noting that is legal troubles stem from him being “reckless.”

He also has negatively spoken about Trump’s 2024 prospects, saying earlier this month that the former president would bring “chaos” and a “horror show” if he was elected next year.

Tags Bill Barr Bill Barr classified documents Donald Trump Jack Smith Joe Biden Mike Pence President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  5. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’
  8. Exclusive — Haley to DeSantis: ‘Welcome to the race, we’ve been waiting’
  9. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  10. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  11. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  12. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  13. Abbott confirms first bus of migrants has arrived in Colorado
  14. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  15. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  16. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  17. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  18. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video