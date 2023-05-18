Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday that the investigation into former President Trump’s handling of classified documents could leave him feeling “very exposed.”

Barr said in a new interview with CBS that it was “very clear” that Trump should not have had the classified documents found in his private residence in Mar-a-Lago last year. Trump’s handling of the documents is under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, who is also overseeing a second federal investigation into Trump over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“It doesn’t go a lot on intent or anything like that. It’s very clear that he had no business having those documents,” Barr told CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “He was given a long time to send them back. And they were subpoenaed.”

“And I’ve said all along that he wouldn’t get in trouble, probably, just for taking them, just as Biden I don’t think is going to get in trouble or Pence is not going to get in trouble,” he added.

Classified documents were also found at President Biden’s private residence in Delaware earlier this year as well as at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, sparking concerns over the handling of classified documents once a public official leave office.

“The problem is what did he do after the government asked for them back and subpoenaed them? And if there’s any games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed,” he added.

Barr has previously been outspoken about Trump’s handling of the classified documents, saying last month that the United States may have “very good evidence” that the former president obstructed justice in the documents probe.

After Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Barr said that Trump was “his own worst enemy,” noting that is legal troubles stem from him being “reckless.”

He also has negatively spoken about Trump’s 2024 prospects, saying earlier this month that the former president would bring “chaos” and a “horror show” if he was elected next year.