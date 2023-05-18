trending:

Trump responds to House ‘weaponization’ hearing: ‘I am a victim also’

by Julia Mueller - 05/18/23 11:02 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump applauds as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s hearing earlier that day, claiming that he too is a “victim” of the “weaponization.”

“Very sad watching what took place today in Congress regarding Whistleblowers and the FBI. There has never been a time like this in our Country, the complete weaponization of Justice,” Trump said on his Truth Social account.

“I am a victim also, but the real victim is the United States of America. Congress must use its purse strings to straighten it out, before it is too late!” he wrote, adding a “MAGA 2024” in closing. 

The House panel met on Thursday for a tense hearing over three FBI agents that Republicans say faced retaliation for their conservative views. 

Del. Stacey Plaskett (V.I.), the panel’s ranking Democrat, called the select committee “a clearing house for testing conspiracy theories for Donald Trump to use in his 2024 presidential campaign.” 

The hearing came shortly after the release of Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham’s report that criticized the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. The report has appeared to fuel Republicans’ claims of political weaponization in the agencies.

“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the report’s release. 

