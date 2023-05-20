Nearly 5M Target candles recalled due to consumer injury reports

About 4.9 million Target candles were recalled on Thursday, after six people reported injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Threshold candles, which were available at Target between August 2019 and March 2023, pose a risk of breaking or cracking during use, CPSC said in a recall notice.

More than 100 people reported issues with the candle jars breaking or cracking, and six people reported injuries, including cuts and severe burns.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail,” the recall notice said.

Target spokesperson Joe Unger said in a statement to The Associated Press that the company is “committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests” and urged customers to return “any items that have been recalled.”