National security advisor says he ‘absolutely’ has faith in Secret Service after home intruder eluded detail

by Julia Mueller - 05/21/23 3:57 PM ET
National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said he “absolutely” has faith in the Secret Service after a home intruder eluded his security detail in a recent incident. 

I absolutely have faith in the Secret Service. They are consummate professionals. They have done a phenomenal job since I came into this position a couple of years ago,” Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“And, as far as the incident itself, you know, I have refrained from speaking about it publicly, and I will continue to refrain from speaking about it. I will just say that, as far as the men and women of the Secret Service are concerned, they have my utmost respect,” he added.

Sullivan reportedly confronted a home intruder around 3 a.m. one evening last April, while the Biden adviser’s 24/7 security detail were unaware of the incident. The Secret Service have since opened an investigation.

The unknown man who entered Sullivan’s home reportedly appeared intoxicated and confused, and there was no strong indication the man knew or intended to harm Sullivan.

