Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav gets heckled during commencement speech with chants of ‘pay your writers’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/21/23 6:35 PM ET
Associated Press/Chris Pizzello

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was met with jeers from protestors who chanted “pay your writers” as he delivered the commencement speech at Boston University (BU) on Sunday. 

Protesters jeered Zaslav, who became the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery in 2021, from the moment he was introduced to speak to the 2023 BU graduating class, according to Mediaite. 

Throughout his 20-minute commencement speech, protesters interrupted Zaslav with ongoing chants such as “Shut up, Zaslav,” and “We don’t want you here.”

Midway through Zaslav’s speech, protesters loudly chanted “pay your writers” as the media mogul spoke about the importance of learning how to get along with colleagues in spite of differences. 

The moment led to Zaslav pausing his speech, Mediaite reported. 

“Some people will be looking for a fight,” Zaslav said in his speech. “But don’t be the one they find it with. Focus on good people’s qualities.”

The incident stems from the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA). Protesters were seen at the event carrying signs in solidarity with the striking writers, as a ​​“David Zaslav – Pay your writers!” sign was flown in the sky above Zaslav’s speech. 

WGA, a union that represents more than 11,000 professionals in the entertainment industry, launched its strike earlier this month in an effort to get better compensation for content produced for streaming services. 

The writer’s strike has also resulted in MTV pre-taping its annual Movie & TV Awards earlier this month, as actress and daytime television host Drew Barrymore shared her decision to pull out of her hosting duties in support of the ongoing strike. 

