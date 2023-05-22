trending:

Supreme Court declines to consider challenge to California’s foie gras ban

by Lauren Sforza - 05/22/23 5:19 PM ET
FILE - A serving of salt-cured fresh foie gras with herbs is displayed at Chef Didier Durand's Cyrano's Bistrot and Wine Bar in Chicago, Aug. 9, 2006. The Supreme Court is leaving in place a lower court ruling against duck liver lovers, declining Monday, May 22, 2023, to step in and hear a dispute over a California law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
FILE – A serving of salt-cured fresh foie gras with herbs is displayed at Chef Didier Durand’s Cyrano’s Bistrot and Wine Bar in Chicago, Aug. 9, 2006. The Supreme Court is leaving in place a lower court ruling against duck liver lovers, declining Monday, May 22, 2023, to step in and hear a dispute over a California law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a challenge to California’s ban on foie gras that was brought by duck and goose farmers who argued that the dish is the “most maligned and misunderstood food in the world.”

Foie gras is a specialty food product made from the liver of a duck or goose.

The farmers challenging the state ban argued that they are raising ducks and geese as “law-abiding citizens who fully comply with their jurisdictions’ strict laws” to ensure that the animals are safe. The petition noted that the product has been approved by federal inspections for the sale of commerce, but is banned by the state.

“This case happens to involve foie gras, perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood food in the world. But the fundamental issues it raises — of both vertical and horizontal federalism — affect our Nation’s entire supply of meat and poultry products,” the petition read.

“Are States now free to ban each other’s agricultural output whenever they disapprove of the way the farm animals or even the farm workers themselves spend their lives in those other States? Without intervention from this Court in this touchstone case, the trend to date is demonstrably and dangerously in that direction,” the court document read.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta defended the ban on foie gras, writing in a court document that the law was necessary due to how the product is produced.

Bonta wrote that the law prohibits force-feeding a bird in California “for the purpose of enlarging the bird’s liver beyond normal size.”

“In adopting these provisions, the California Legislature considered evidence that the process of force- feeding ducks and geese causes extreme suffering,” Bonta wrote in the opposition brief.

Bans on foie gras have been difficult to uphold across the country. New York City banned the food in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges since. Chicago also banned foie gras in 2006, but the ban was repealed just two years later.

The Supreme Court declined to take up the case in a brief, unsigned order on Monday.

