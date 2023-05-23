trending:

Driver detained after box truck crash near White House

by Kyle Balluck and Jared Gans - 05/23/23 6:25 AM ET
A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, Monday night, May 23, 2023 in Washington. Police have arrested a man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square late Monday night. No one was injured.
Benjamin Berger/Associated Press
The driver of a box truck was detained after a crash near the White House late Monday, the Secret Service said.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that uniformed officers detained the driver after the box truck collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette square.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Guglielmi added in a subsequent post that the truck was deemed safe and a preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have intentionally struck the barriers.

Charges will be filed by U.S. Park Police, the Secret Service spokesperson said.

Multiple outlets reported that Park Police said the man, who has not been identified, has been charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of federal property and trespassing.

The Hill has reached out to Park Police for comment.

The Washington, D.C.-based CBS affiliate, WUSA9, reported that investigators found what appeared to be a Nazi flag in the truck.

According to CNN, Park Police officers also found a backpack and a roll of duct tape while searching the truck.

Officials closed roads near the scene to conduct an investigation, and the Secret Service requested that the Hay-Adams Hotel, which is next to Lafayette Square, be evacuated, CNN noted. Guests and employees were allowed to return shortly after authorities confirmed they faced no danger.

The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that the D.C. fire and police departments also responded to the scene.

Updated at 7:45 a.m.

