trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trader Joe’s coffee product recalled due to potential glass

by Aaron Tolentino - 05/25/23 9:44 AM ET
by Aaron Tolentino - 05/25/23 9:44 AM ET

(KRON) — Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee has been recalled due to potential glass inside the container, the company said in an email Wednesday. Trader Joe’s says all products have been removed from its shelves.

Those who have the product with expiration date codes 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 are asked not to use them. Instant Cold Brew Coffee with those expiration dates “may contain glass.”

As of Wednesday, no injuries have been reported in connection to the consumption of this product, Trader Joe’s said. The company urges its customers to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

The Instant Cold Brew Coffee product has SKU #67436.

In March, a Trader Joe’s frozen tropical fruit product was recalled due to a potential Hepatitis A risk. The only other recall since then was a recall of its Genova Pesto product earlier this month, which may have contained undeclared milk and walnuts.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  6. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  7. Supreme Court redefines which wetlands get federal protections
  8. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  9. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  10. Why GOP candidates are piling on DeSantis — not Trump
  11. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  12. Iran shows off new ballistic missile
  13. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  14. What does the growing GOP primary field mean for Trump?
  15. GOP lawmaker demands Maxwell Frost remarks on ‘bigoted logic’ be taken down
  16. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  17. Bipartisan senators call for probe into reports of price gouging by defense ...
  18. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
Load more

Video

See all Video