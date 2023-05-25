Voter confidence up slightly: survey

Voters expressed slightly more confidence that ballots were counted correctly in the 2022 election, following a dip in 2020, according to a new survey.

The MIT Election Data & Science Lab found that 69 percent of voters expressed some degree of confidence in voting nationwide in the 2022 election, up from 61 percent two years earlier. However, voter confidence did not fully return to pre-2020 levels, which sat at 73 percent in 2016.

Voters who were somewhat confident that ballots were counted correctly rebounded to 32 percent in 2022, after a sharp decline to 23 percent in 2020. This portion previously sat at 44 percent in 2016.

Those who were not at all confident in the election decreased to 13 percent in 2022, after jumping from 9 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2020.

The biggest shift came among Republican voters, whose confidence that ballots were being counted correctly dropped nearly 60 points between 2016 and 2020, as former President Trump repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud in the election.

In 2022, Republican confidence recovered to 42 percent, up from 22 percent in the last election.

Democratic voters expressed relatively similar levels of confidence in 2022 as in 2020, with 92 percent saying they were somewhat or very confident that ballots were counted as voters intended.

Confidence among Democratic voters saw a massive jump two years earlier, increasing from 69 percent in 2016 to 93 percent in 2020, as election integrity became more of a partisan issue.

The MIT Election Lab survey was conducted by YouGov throughout 2022 with 10,200 registered voters.