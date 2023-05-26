trending:

US one of 17 countries practicing ‘modern slavery’ with forced labor: report

by Julia Shapero - 05/26/23 10:46 AM ET
The U.S. is one of only 17 countries in the world that uses state-imposed forced labor, a form of “modern slavery,” according to a new report from an international human rights group.

Walk Free’s Global Slavery Index 2023 placed the U.S. among the small group of nations — which also includes China, North Korea and Russia — over its use of compulsory prison labor.

The report noted that the 13th Amendment includes a caveat that allows involuntary servitude to be used as punishment for a crime.

“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction,” the amendment reads.

As a result, U.S. prisoners are excluded from many labor law protections “given that compulsory prison labour is considered a legal punishment rather than an economic activity,” according to the report.

The U.S. has the 10th highest estimated number of people in modern-day slavery, with about 1.1 million, the report found.

Globally, there were about 3.9 million people who were forced to work by state authorities in 2021. The largest portion — 2.2 million — were engaged in compulsory prison labor, according to the report.

Another 1.1 million were conscripts who were forced to perform non-military work, and about 700,000 more were engaged in forced labor for economic development.

