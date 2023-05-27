trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Most Americans say they would support stricter gun control laws: poll

by Julia Shapero - 05/27/23 7:10 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/27/23 7:10 PM ET
FILE- This March 14, 2018 file photos shows students at Roosevelt High School taking part in a protest against gun violence in Seattle. In the wake of a Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17, a handful of Parkland, Fla., teenagers are on the cusp of pulling off what could be one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million expected in DC and more than 800 sister marches planned across every continent. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File)

A majority of Americans in a new poll released on Friday said they would support stricter gun control laws.

Sixty-four percent said they were in favor of stricter laws, while 36 percent said they were opposed, the CNN-SSRS poll found. 

A slightly smaller portion — 54 percent — said that such gun control laws would reduce gun-related deaths in the country, and 58 percent said they believe the government is able take effective action to prevent mass shootings.

Some 59 percent in the survey said they were in favor of banning semi-automatic rifles, while 94 percent said they would support taking measures to prevent convicted felons and those with mental health issues from owning guns.

Eight in 10 also said people under the age of 21 should be barred from purchasing any type of gun, the poll found.

However, those in the survey were nearly evenly divided on whether allowing gun owners to carry their firearms in public places makes those areas safer. While 36 percent said it would make public places less safe, another 32 percent each said it would either increase safety or make no difference. 

President Biden called on Congress on Wednesday to take further action on gun violence, including banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines, establishing universal background checks and red flag laws, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last May.

The CNN poll was conducted May 17-20 with 1,227 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Tags Gun control gun violence Joe Biden Poll

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. McHenry: ‘Big, thorny issues remain’ in debt ceiling talks
  2. Texas House votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton
  3. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  4. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  5. McCarthy says Congress will meet June 5 debt ceiling deadline
  6. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  7. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  8. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  9. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  10. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes more election bills from GOP-controlled legislature
  11. DeSantis image suffers dent after rocky Twitter launch
  12. Sinema joins debt ceiling negotiations
  13. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  14. Trump throws support behind Texas AG, calls impeachment vote an ‘unfair ...
  15. California Democrats take convention stage amid turmoil over Feinstein
  16. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  17. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  18. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
Load more

Video

See all Video