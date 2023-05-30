trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend

by Jared Gans - 05/30/23 8:49 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/30/23 8:49 AM ET

Eight people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in mass shootings during the long Memorial Day weekend, according to an online tracker. 

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that keeps track of every shooting in the country, show that eight people were killed and 71 injured across 15 mass shootings in a dozen states since Saturday. 

The deadliest shooting happened at a motorcycle rally in New Mexico that left three people dead and four injured Saturday. Authorities said those involved in the shooting were affiliated with biker gangs, and at least one person has been charged with murder. 

A shooting near the beach in Hollywood, Fla., where nine people were wounded Monday, had the most people injured of any from the weekend. Three of those injured were children. 

Officials said all of them were in stable condition. Shots were fired after a fight broke out on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk. 

The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were shot or killed, not including the shooter. 

The second-largest mass shooting from the weekend happened Sunday when eight people were injured, including one in critical condition, in a parking lot outside a stadium near Philadelphia. About 100 young people had reportedly gathered in the parking lot to celebrate the end of the school year and the holiday weekend. 

NBC News reported that at least 16 people and dozens were injured from shootings, including those not from mass shootings, throughout the weekend. 

An organization that works to end gun violence, Brady: United Against Gun Violence, reports that 117 people are shot and killed in the United States each day on average, while 210 survive gunshot injuries. The group found that 46 per day are killed.

Updated at 8:51 a.m. EDT

Tags gun deaths gun violence mass shootings Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  4. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  5. Did we just dodge a recession?
  6. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  7. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  8. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  9. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  10. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
  11. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  12. The DeSantis campaign is faltering early: Can it be revived?
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Can McCarthy get the votes?
  14. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  15. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  16. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  17. Authorities open fire after driver rushes US-Canadian border station
  18. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
Load more

Video

See all Video