Just 18 percent satisfied with state of nation: Gallup 

A new poll finds that just 18 percent of Americans are satisfied with the state of the nation, about half of the 35 percent historical average.

The new Gallup poll found that the percentage of Americans reporting that they are satisfied with the way the country is going has stayed below 20 percent since March. Along party lines, 33 percent of Democrats said they are satisfied, 18 percent of independents said the same and just four percent of Republicans say they are satisfied with the state of the nation.

The poll also noted that the lowest reading of national satisfaction since 1979 was in October 2008 during the recession and that the highest point was in February 1999 at 71 percent. The poll also added that the May reading of national satisfaction is slightly higher than it was heading into summer last year, when inflation and gas prices were skyrocketing.

On the economy, just 17 percent of Americans said that economic conditions are “excellent” or “good.” Thirty-six percent said that they are “only fair,” and 47 percent said the economic conditions were “poor.” Twenty percent said that the economy is getting better while 76 percent said they think that it is getting worse.

When asked what the most important problem facing the United States was today, the top answer, at 18 percent, was the government. The economy and immigration were the second most important issues as they each received 13 percent of the respondents’ vote while 10 percent said inflation was the top issue.

When broken down by party lines, Republicans’ top issue was immigration at 25 percent, followed by the government at 23 percent and the economy at 14 percent. Democrats reported that the government was the most important problem facing the country at 19 percent, followed by the economy and crime, which each received 12 percent.

This poll was conducted between May 1-24 among 1,011 adults across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus four percentage points.