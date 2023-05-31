trending:

Blue Jays pitcher apologizes for sharing video calling for boycott of companies supporting LGBTQ+ rights

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/31/23 12:22 PM ET
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized Tuesday for sharing a video that called for the boycott of major companies that publicly support the LGBTQ+ community. 

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine,” Bass, 35, told reporters before his team’s home contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. “I am truly sorry for that.”

“I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday,” he continued. “I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

Bass, who’s in his third season with the Blue Jays, shared a video via Instagram of another user who cited a passage in the Bible on why he believes Christians have to boycott major companies who are “pushing the things they’re pushing,” mentioning companies like Target and Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light.

In the video, the Instagram user called for viewers to avoid shopping at those retailers to rebuke the “darkness that they’re purveying … and shoving into children’s faces.”

“We won’t stand for it, we’re not going to go to the stores anymore, and we’re not going to give you our money,” he added.

Bud Light and Target received criticism for their LGBTQ+ initiatives, with Target announcing last week it was removing some Pride Month merchandise in its stores after facing backlash for putting the displays up early. Bud Light also received heavy scrutiny for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

Bass’s apology comes after the Los Angeles Dodgers announced last week it reinvited an LGBTQ activism group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, to participate in its Pride Night festivities next month, after receiving criticism for their initial decision to take back their invitation.

In a separate statement, the Blue Jays said they are proud to celebrate Pride Month, adding the team brings “millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all,” according to the Washington Post. 

