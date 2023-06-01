trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump on debt deal: ‘We should have gone through a little more pain’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/01/23 3:20 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/01/23 3:20 PM ET
Former President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Former President Trump took aim at the debt ceiling deal Thursday, one day after it passed the House amid Republican criticism.  

Without directly mentioning the debt limit deal during his speech in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump suggested that Republicans should have gone through a “little more pain” to get a deal done.

“We should have gone through a little more pain, perhaps, over the last few days to get maybe a deal done. If you understand what I mean. But that’s ok,” he said.  

The former president is in Iowa for the second time this campaign, after canceling his outdoor rally in the state scheduled for earlier this month due to tornado warnings in the area.

Trump had remained silent since President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced a deal to raise the debt ceiling last week, while his competitors in the 2024 GOP primary pool have voiced opposition to the deal. He said earlier this month, before the deal was struck, that Republicans “should not make a deal on the debt ceiling unless they get everything they want.” 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is seen as Trump’s top competitor in the polls, said Monday that “our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy” if the deal passed. Other presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Mike Pence and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have also bashed the deal.   

A cohort of conservative GOP House members vowed to oppose the deal earlier this week, but it ultimately passed the House 314-117, with about two-thirds of the Republican conference voting for it. Some conservative members have also proposed bringing to the floor a motion to oust McCarthy from his role as Speaker.

Tags debt ceiling Donald Trump Donald Trump Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy President Joe Biden Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  3. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  4. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  5. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  6. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  7. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  8. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  11. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  12. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  13. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  14. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  15. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  16. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  17. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  18. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
Load more

Video

See all Video