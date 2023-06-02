trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Nurse denied ambulance requests before migrant child died in US custody, authorities say

by Julia Shapero - 06/02/23 11:13 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/02/23 11:13 AM ET
FILE – The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before she appeared to have a seizure and died on her ninth day in custody, an internal investigation found. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the Panamanian child’s parents shared the medical history with authorities on May 10, a day after the family was taken into custody. (David Pike/Valley Morning Star via AP, File)

A nurse practitioner denied multiple ambulance requests from the mother of an 8-year-old migrant child who later died in U.S. custody, authorities said Thursday.

The child and her family were in Border Patrol custody at Harlingen Station in Texas last month when she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The family, who crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas, in early May, was transferred to the Harlingen Station facility after the young girl was diagnosed with the flu.

Medical personnel at Harlingen had nine encounters with the girl and her mother over the three days they were there, according to the most recent update by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

They continued to administer flu medication and treated the girl’s fever, which peaked at 104.9 degrees Fahrenheit, CBP said.

“Despite the girl’s condition, her mother’s concerns, and the series of treatments required to manage her condition, contracted medical personnel did not transfer her to a hospital for higher-level care,” the agency said.

A nurse practitioner saw the 8-year-old girl four times on May 17, and she complained of a stomachache, nausea and difficulty breathing. However, the nurse denied three or four requests from the mother for an ambulance.

Later that day, the mother returned to the health unit with her daughter, who appeared to be having a seizure, and they were taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 

None of the personnel at Harlingen said they were aware the girl had sickle cell anemia or a history of congenital heart disease, according to CBP. The agency also noted medical personnel did not consult with on-call physicians and failed to document numerous encounters and interventions.

“They killed my daughter because she was nearly a day and a half without being able to breathe,” the girl’s mother, Mabel Alvarez Benedicks, told The Associated Press last month. “She cried and begged for her life and they ignored her. They didn’t do anything for her.”

Tags Border Patrol Customs and Border Protection US-Mexico border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  2. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  3. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  4. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  5. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  6. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  9. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  10. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  11. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  12. Safety concerns ground Boeing Starliner indefinitely
  13. Chinese Americans fight back against bans on buying property 
  14. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
  15. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  16. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  17. Georgia investigation into Trump looking into activities in other states: report
  18. Senate surprises by overturning Biden’s student loan program — you can ...
Load more

Video

See all Video