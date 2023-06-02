trending:

1 in 4 children in the US are of Hispanic, Latino descent: Census Bureau

by Rachel Scully - 06/02/23 10:18 PM ET
This undated image shows campers at the West End House Girls Camp in Parsonsfield, Maine. (Kate Strait/American Camp Association via AP)

Just over a quarter of all children in the U.S. are of Hispanic or Latino decent, a new data analysis of the 2020 U.S. census shows.

The analysis found a 2.6 percent rise in children who are Hispanic or Latino origin in the last ten years — rising from 23.1 percent in 2010 to 25.7 percent in 2020.

When analyzed by state, Florida experienced the largest numeric increase across all states at an additional 259,931 children in the past decade. New Jersey and Maryland followed behind, adding 105,575 and 89,159 children respectively.

Evaluated by percentage, Connecticut and Maryland had the largest increase in percentage points, up 6.5 percent in the last 10 years. Rhode Island followed closely behind at 6.2 percent.

Overall in Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island, the total number of children declined between 2010 and 2020 while the number of Hispanic or Latino children increased.

The analysis also examined changes in race reporting from 2010 to 2020, with the South seeing the largest changes. In 2010, the majority — 62.9 percent — of the Hispanic or Latino population in the South reported their race as white alone, and 27.1 percent reported themselves as two or more races.

However, by 2020, only 23.2 percent reported as white alone and those reporting two or more races were at their highest — 37.9 percent.

“Comparisons between race data in the 2020 and 2010 censuses should be made with caution,” the report reads. “Taking into account improvements to the Hispanic origin and race questions and changes in the way responses were coded in the 2020 Census.”

