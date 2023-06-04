trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump did not ‘magically’ declassify documents 

by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 3:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 3:45 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said a reported new audio recording obtained by the Justice Department shows former President Trump had a “clear understanding” that he did not “magically” declassify documents taken from the White House, as the DOJ continues its probe into Trump’s classified document handling. 

“Apparently, the recording also reflects Donald Trump’s knowledge that he had not declassified the document, so he knew that it was still classified. And that’s an additional element of importance to this recording,” Raskin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“For a while at least, there was a half-hearted effort to claim, by Donald Trump, that he could just magically declassify, telepathically or mentally. And this seems to reflect his clear understanding that he had not declassified this document and that it was still classified,” he said.

CNN reported last week that the DOJ had obtained an audio recording that reportedly includes 2021 comments from Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., about a document that details a potential U.S. attack on Iran. 

According to the report, Trump’s remarks in the recording indicate he understood he still held onto classified materials after the end of his White House term.

Raskin said Sunday that he thinks the reported tape could have “a lot” of impact on the DOJ’s case, “because I think a key ingredient in determining the intent with which a person acts is consciousness of guilt.”

“And if a person acts with consciousness of their own guilt or consciousness of their own potential wrongdoing, that demonstrates that, if they go forward nonetheless, there’s intent. And my understanding is that there were hundreds of documents taken. Many of them were classified. Some of them were top secret. And yet they were deliberately withheld,” Raskin said.

If special counsel Jack Smith has information to that end, Raskin said, “that’s very serious business.”

The federal grand jury hearing evidence in the DOJ’s classified document inquiry is expected to meet again this week, according to an NBC News report out Sunday.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Jamie Raskin Jamie Raskin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  3. Manchin says Democrats miscalculated on waiting to negotiate debt deal 
  4. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  5. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  6. Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump did not ‘magically’ ...
  7. Comey: Trump ‘could be wearing an ankle bracelet’ while accepting GOP ...
  8. Raskin ‘seriously considering’ Senate bid, to decide by July 4
  9. GOP negotiator doesn’t rule out government shutdown despite details in debt ...
  10. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
  11. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  12. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  13. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  14. DeSantis's hard-right brand faces test in New Hampshire
  15. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  16. Senate Republican won’t commit to backing 2024 GOP nominee if it’s not Tim ...
  17. Grand jury in Trump classified document case to meet this week: report
  18. House Republican to DeSantis: Don’t ‘try to out-Trump Donald Trump’
Load more

Video

See all Video